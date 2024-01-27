Positive Approach is Yashasvi’s Key

Hyderabad: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had mixed feelings after missing a century in his first home Test match against England on Friday.

Yashasvi, who scored 80 off 74 balls with help of 10 boundaries and three maximums on Day 2 of the opening Test, was 20 runs shy of his second Test century. He managed to add only four to his overnight score before being dismissed by Joe Root in the first over of the day.

“It would have been amazing if I would have scored a century. I was quite positive in my mind and I was just thinking of building the innings,” the left-handed batsman said after the day’s play.

“This is my first Test match in India and I was just thinking about contributing more and doing my best for the team. I just make sure of doing my job for my team and I think of playing one match at a time. When I was playing in the West Indies and South Africa, the conditions were quite different but I really enjoyed every place I played at. I feel proud and honoured whenever I play for my country,” he added.

Asked about the total India would have in mind before declaring the innings, the 22-year-old said: “The more runs you can make the best it will be for the team. If we go with a good lead into the next innings we have better chances to win the game. So, we are trying to make as many runs as possible.”

The young opener says he is trying to learn from his mistakes and having a positive intent helps him give out his best. “The pitch is providing some help to spinners. I knew he (Joe Root) would bowl on Day Two and I was prepared for him. I am trying to do my best but sometimes I make mistakes. I am learning to correct my mistakes,” said Yashasvi, who was caught-and-bowled by Root on day two.

“There was no tactic against England’s bowling. I was just thinking about playing every ball on merit. Sometimes things work for you and sometimes they may not. We are trying to play a positive game and I too did the same and played some good shots on certain balls,” he added.