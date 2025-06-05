Portugal Praise Veteran Cristiano Ronaldo's Hunger After Nations League Win

Munich: Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva praised Cristiano Ronaldo's "hunger" after the 40-year-old striker continued to defy the years with a 68th-minute winner which booked a spot in Sunday's Nations League final.

Ronaldo came into the tournament amid swirling doubts about his future at club level, with the veteran's contract at Saudi side Al-Nassr set to expire at the end of June.

In May, the Portuguese posted on social media "the chapter is over" as reports emerged he could switch to another club, potentially Saudi side Al Hilal, in order to play the Club World Cup in the United States in June.

But he left behind all the speculation as he knocked in his 137th international goal, extending his own record in his 220th game for Portugal.

Ronaldo had missed a few half chances but after Francisco Conceicao had levelled after Florian Wirtz had put Germany ahead early in the second half, he was on the spot to tap in a Nuno Mendes pass which put Portugal on track for victory.

"It's his ambition to keep going," Silva said of his long-time teammate.

"It's never easy -- I don't know how old he is, I think he's like 40 -- to still be hungry to go every day.

"He's been doing this for more than 20 years. It's tough, but he's here with us and we're happy he scored again."

The victory was Ronaldo's first against Germany, after five straight losses. Portugal last won against Germany in 2000.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez echoed Silva's statements, saying his "hunger" and desire to improve made him a unique figure in the sport.

"It's difficult to put into words. He takes each day as an opportunity to get better," Martinez said.

"As a human, when you have success, you wake up and you have less hunger. But not Cristiano."

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward also won praise from opposing coach Julian Nagelsmann, who singled out the veteran's professionalism as the reason for his longevity.

"He is investing everything in his body, from sleep to nutrition, to the intensity of his training, so that everything doesn't hurt as much as it should at 40."