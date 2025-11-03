Celebs Hail India’s Win in Women’s WC
Not just sports stars and politicians, but fans across the nation took to social media to celebrate the historic victory of the Indian women’s cricket team.
India’s win over South Africa will be remembered forever in the world of cricket. Not just sports stars and politicians, but fans across the nation took to social media to celebrate the historic victory of the Indian women’s cricket team. Here are some of the tweets.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story