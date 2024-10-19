Play resumes as India look to maintain momentum against New Zealand in 1st Test

Bengaluru: Play resumed here on Saturday on the fourth day after a nearly two-hour delay that included a 40-minute lunch break with India only 12 runs behind New Zealand in the second innings of the opening Test.



India were bolstered by Sarfaraz Khan's unbeaten 125 (154 balls; 16 fours, 3 sixes) in a 113-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant (53 batting) as the hosts reached 344 for three in 71 overs.

India continued scoring briskly on the fourth morning before rain halted the proceedings about 30 minutes before lunch.

Brief scores: India 46 & 344/3; 71 overs (Rohit Sharma 52, Virat Kohli 70, Sarfaraz Khan 125 batting, Rishabh Pant 53 batting; Ajaz Patel 2/100) vs New Zealand 402.