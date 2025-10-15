PKL: UP Yoddhas Stage Stunning Comeback to Beat Tamil Thalaivas

 Top
15 Oct 2025

New Delhi: UP Yoddhas produced a remarkable second-half comeback to edge out Tamil Thalaivas 32-31 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League encounter at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Guman Singh led the charge for the Yoddhas with eight raid points, while Gagan Gowda added six. In defence, Hitesh’s High Five proved decisive, cancelling out Sagar Rathee’s strong performance for the Thalaivas.

After trailing 14-17 at halftime, the Yoddhas turned the tide through disciplined defence and timely raids. Guman’s double-point effort midway through the second half and Hitesh’s back-to-back tackles shifted momentum decisively. Despite Arjun Deshwal’s consistent raiding, the Thalaivas fell short in the final minutes.

With the win, the Yoddhas climbed to 8th place in the points table, securing their second consecutive victory.

PKL Season 12 – Wednesday, October 15 Schedule:

  • Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz

  • Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

  • Match 3: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas


