Pro Kabaddi Finals Match Preview

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the grand finale as Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers lock horns in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Final at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Friday, March 1.



The Puneri Paltan will have their full contingent of players when they take the mat for a second straight final. It will be another chance to win their first PKL trophy. Along with the strong performance of their skipper Aslam Inamdar, the whole team has contributed to their success in Season 10.They have proven their credentials as worthy finalists after topping the league table with record points. A lot of the credit also goes to their defensive stalwart Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh as well as their supporting raiders Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohite.After their massive Semi-Final 1 win over the Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan skipper Inamdar praised his whole team for their efforts this season, saying, “A captain is as good as his team. The whole team has been doing well so I am happy with my performance as well. My confidence is also very high because of the way we have been raiding and defending the whole season, especially in the Semi-Final.”With a tough challenge against the Haryana Steelers in the final, Aslam is sure that his team is prepared, “All the players, including me, are taking the responsibility of remaining fit so that we can win the trophy. When the team isn't training, we are all working on our own strength and conditioning. We are prepared for the challenge ahead, both mentally and physically. We will certainly try to win the trophy.”Meanwhile, having impressed all with their performances this season, the Haryana Steelers are well-deserved finalists. Led ably by young skipper Jaideep Dahiya and coached by three-time finalist Manpreet Singh, the Haryana Steelers have a young breed of Kabaddi players who have worked hard to earn their spot in the final.Speaking after their win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Semi-Final 2, Jaideep praised their opponents but was confident of winning what promises to be an exciting finale to Season 10, “Puneri Paltan are very tough opponents. Yes, we beat them in the league stage, but they have beaten us too. It's going to be a very exciting final. Both Mohit and Aslam are very good players, helping their team to the top of the league table. But we are no less; we are a young team who will fight to win the trophy.”The final, on Friday, will see a new winner lift the PKL trophy as Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers prepare to battle for ultimate glory.Final- Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers- 8 pmVenue: HyderabadSeason 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and for free on Disney+ Hotstar.