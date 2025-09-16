PKL: Main Reason for Gujarat Giants' Defeat was Their Captain, Says Rishank Devadiga

On Day 17 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Haryana Steelers edged past Gujarat Giants, while Ganesha Hanamantagol powered Bengaluru Bulls to a last-minute win over Telugu Titans.

Speaking on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga analyzed the two matches, pointing out the errors made by the teams while also highlighting Bengaluru Bulls Head Coach BC Ramesh’s tactical experiments that enabled his side to register a fourth consecutive win. Rivalry Week now heads into its second day today.

“The Telugu Titans have only themselves to blame, as their captain Vijay Malik, despite leading well throughout the game, made a crucial mistake in the final moments. By giving away three points to Ganesha Hanamantagol instead of conceding just one, the Titans missed the chance to take the game to a tie-breaker. Vijay went for a leg hold, and Shubham Shinde also got tempted, which allowed the Bulls to secure three decisive points. That misjudgment cost the Titans the match.”

On Bengaluru Bulls’ tactical approach against Telugu Titans:

"Head Coach BC Ramesh once again experimented with his starting seven. Early on, we saw Akash Shinde play as the second raider, supporting Alireza Mirzaian, but that didn’t work. The big question was who would support Alireza. By the end of the game, it was clear that Ganesha Hanamantagol could be the second raider going forward. Alireza delivered a strong performance, and when Ganesha got his chance, he proved his point."

On Alireza Mirzaian for his sharp game awareness:

"The need for passion will always be there, and Alireza Mirzaian’s game awareness is excellent. He knows exactly when to approach the referee, and he uses that awareness to his advantage. He often manipulates referees smartly, and that’s a big strength of his game."

On a critical tactical error committed by Gujarat Giants skipper Mohammadreza Shadloui against Haryana Steelers:

"The main reason for Gujarat’s defeat was their captain Mohammadreza Shadloui. When Haryana had only five players left on the mat, he chose to raid, and that call backfired as he got tackled. He had already been dismissed earlier in the first super tackle situation, but in the end, there was no need for Shadloui to raid. Rakesh, a proper raider, was available and could have gone for points instead of his captain. But Shadloui went ahead, got caught, and that moment completely turned the match, slipping it away from Gujarat’s grasp."