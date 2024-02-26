Patna Pirates Beat Dabang Delhi K.C in a Nail-biting Match to Enter Semis

Hyderabad: The Patna Pirates confirmed their Semi-final spot after beating Dabang Delhi K.C. 37-35 in the Eliminator 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the GMC Balayogi on Monday. Skipper Sachin's 9 raid points led his team into Semi-final 1 after what was an exciting encounter of Kabaddi that could have gone either way.

The Patna Pirates skipper gave his team the perfect start with two points in the first raid of the match. Dabang Delhi K.C. skipper Ashu Malik made up soon after as the two teams matched each other well in the opening stages. The Patna Pirates kept the match going, with Sachin getting the Dabang Delhi K.C. ALL OUT with a raid worth four points.





Ashu was in fine form as well, earning a SUPER 10 and a SUPER RAID in one go. It was a second move worth four points in the first 20 minutes of the match, with Yogesh tackling Manjeet in the Patna Pirates' next raid to get them ALL OUT in what was a very close first half. Dabang Delhi K.C. got a SUPER TACKLE to take a one-point lead heading into the second half.

A second SUPER RAID for Ashu Malik kickstarted the second half as Dabang Delhi K.C. tried to take a hefty lead. The Patna Pirates did not let that happen as Manjeet continued to support his captain and take his team level on points with 10 minutes left. The match which was swinging continuously saw both teams competing out at their best with only a few points separating them.









The lead kept changing hands in the final five minutes but eventually, it was the Patna Pirates who prevailed in what was a tightly contested clash. Two straight SUPER TACKLES seemed to give Ashu Malik's team the win but late drama saw Sachin's successful raid get the Dabang Delhi K.C. ALL OUT. Then Manjeet got Vishal Bhardwaj in the final raid of the match, sealing the Pirates' spot in the first Semi-final against the Puneri Paltan.