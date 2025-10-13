Perfect Timing to Play Against India in Lead-Up to Ashes: Mitchell Marsh

Sydney: Taking on world No. 1 India, with whom Australian cricketers share a "great rivalry," is the perfect lead up to the marquee Ashes series later this year, believes T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh.

Australia will host India for three ODIs starting October 19, followed by a five-match T20I series, with Marsh leading the side in the absence of regular 50-overs skipper Pat Cummins, who continues to recover from a back injury.

