People say it led to more high-scoring games but..: Dhoni opens up on Impact Player rule

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni opened up on the Impact Player rule in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Speaking on 'The MSD Experience' on JioHotstar, he said, "When this rule was implemented, I felt it wasn’t really needed at that time. In a way, it helps me, but at the same time, it doesn’t. I still do my wicket keeping, so I’m not an impact player. I have to be involved in the game. A lot of people say the rule has led to more high-scoring games. I believe it’s more due to the conditions and the comfort level of players. The number of runs being scored isn’t just because of an extra batsman. It’s about the mind-set—teams now have the comfort of an extra batter, so they play more aggressively. It’s not that all four or five extra batters are being used—it’s just the confidence of having them. This is how T20 cricket has evolved.”

MS Dhoni reacted to the immense love that he has received from TATA IPL fans, "I have always said, it's a big ‘thank you’ from the fans' side. That's what I believe. Whatever last few years I'm in and I will be playing, it's a way of them saying, ‘Thank you very much for whatever you have done,’ and it's amazing. Especially when you play a sport, what you want is the appreciation of the fans. And when it comes to cricket, India is the place to play. Being part of the Indian cricket team is one of the biggest things. I'm not playing international cricket, so IPL is the next best thing that can happen. Whenever you walk in, everybody is very excited, they're waiting for you, they want you to do well—even at times when you're playing against the team that they want to win, but they still want you to perform, contribute a bit, whatever it may be. It's an amazing feeling."