People say it led to more high-scoring games but..: Dhoni opens up on Impact Player rule

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni opened up on the Impact Player rule in the ongoing IPL 2025.
Speaking on 'The MSD Experience' on JioHotstar, he said, "When this rule was implemented, I felt it wasn’t really needed at that time. In a way, it helps me, but at the same time, it doesn’t. I still do my wicket keeping, so I’m not an impact player. I have to be involved in the game. A lot of people say the rule has led to more high-scoring games. I believe it’s more due to the conditions and the comfort level of players. The number of runs being scored isn’t just because of an extra batsman. It’s about the mind-set—teams now have the comfort of an extra batter, so they play more aggressively. It’s not that all four or five extra batters are being used—it’s just the confidence of having them. This is how T20 cricket has evolved.”
MS Dhoni reacted to the immense love that he has received from TATA IPL fans, "I have always said, it's a big ‘thank you’ from the fans' side. That's what I believe. Whatever last few years I'm in and I will be playing, it's a way of them saying, ‘Thank you very much for whatever you have done,’ and it's amazing. Especially when you play a sport, what you want is the appreciation of the fans. And when it comes to cricket, India is the place to play. Being part of the Indian cricket team is one of the biggest things. I'm not playing international cricket, so IPL is the next best thing that can happen. Whenever you walk in, everybody is very excited, they're waiting for you, they want you to do well—even at times when you're playing against the team that they want to win, but they still want you to perform, contribute a bit, whatever it may be. It's an amazing feeling."
On being asked to choose his favourite stadium apart from Chepauk, Dhoni said, "Well, I wouldn't say I have a second favourite because we get the same kind of reception almost everywhere. Mumbai, I have a soft corner because in 2007, when we won the T20 World Cup, we came back here and got a very warm reception. The 2011 final was also here, and there are a lot of memories, so it has a special place in my heart. Other than that, even if you're playing in Bangalore, the crowd is amazing, they're very loud, and all the noise stays inside the stadium. In Kolkata, big capacity crowd, the same is with Ahmedabad now. So, it becomes very difficult—who will you pick? Because they come with all their heart, they support the teams, they support cricket. Chepauk is special because with the whistle, they are very loud.”
On his ability to adapt to any situation and thought process when he comes to bat now, Dhoni said, "When you go in to bat, you look at the scoreboard— what the team needs from you. If you are going to face 4-5 deliveries, you try to hit as many big shots as you can. At that moment, the thought process is only about hitting a six. In fact, you hardly plan for a four, especially if you have wickets in hand. A four becomes a by-product—you are always looking for a six. With God's grace, I have been able to score so many runs in the last few deliveries because, in a high-scoring game, every run counts. If you're getting a six instead of a four, that extra two runs really matters. That’s what I keep telling the bowlers—‘You may get hit for four boundaries, but if you bowl the sixth delivery as a dot ball, it could actually help us win the game.’ So, that is something the bowlers need to believe. The same applies to the batsmen—have that belief, have that confidence that you'll be able to achieve it.”
MS Dhoni also shared his thoughts on whether batting against Mumbai Indians is his forte, saying, "Nothing like that. As a batter, I want to perform against all teams. The team I am batting against—what does the team want from me? According to that, you try to bat and perform. I don't think so there is any rivalry. I don't pick teams as personal or franchise rivalries because it just adds extra pressure on you. At the end of the day, if you play against any franchise and win, you get the same points. Of course, depending on where they are positioned on the table that point may matter slightly more. But your view needs to be the same. You want to keep performing and do well against each and every team. For me personally, the opposition doesn’t matter. Winning the game matters. That’s the case whether it’s Mumbai or any other franchise. But yes, it’s a talking point. People like to talk about rivalries, and it's good for the IPL as a whole. When you successfully create a rivalry between two franchises, it becomes like a derby game—where A vs B is always a big match. You can talk about it, use the stats, look at the past. We've been playing IPL since 2008, so we have a lot of stats”