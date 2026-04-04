PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Fined for Slow Over Rate vs CSK

Chennai: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team's IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.The last season's runners-up PBKS secured their second sucessive win, defeating five-time champions Chennai Super Kings by five wickets here on Friday.

As this was Punjab Kings' second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to minimum over-rate violations, the penalty was enhanced and Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakh, said the IPL media advisory.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added.