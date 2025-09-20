Pawan Sehrawat's Absence Made an Impact: Rishank Devadiga

Day 5 of Rivalry Week witnessed Haryana Steelers deliver a strong all-round performance to secure a 34-30 victory over Puneri Paltan; while the Telugu Titans stamped their authority on Tamil Thalaivas with a commanding 43-29 win to avenge their defeat from the season opener. Speaking on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga analyzed the action and individual performances of the day.

Speaking on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga elaborated on Telugu Titans’ performance:

“Telugu Titans’ defence was remarkable. Right from the start, they managed to keep Arjun Deshwal and Narender Kandola in check. In particular, the way they took on Arjun was fearless, they did not avoid him, but tackled him head-on whenever opportunities arose. The defense was consistent in collecting points and ultimately, that played a decisive role in the Titans’ victory. The raiding too was impressive, with the duo of Vijay and Bharat working well as always. However, it was the defensive unit of Telugu Titans that held the team together and secured the win.”

On the absence of Pawan Sehrawat in Tamil Thalaivas:

“It is always going to impact a team when the captain is missing, and we saw that clearly on the mat. Tamil Thalaivas lacked leadership, and the team appeared scattered. Arjun Deshwal seemed uncertain at times about how to guide his team. There were several opportunities where they could have staged a comeback with successive points, but instead, they faltered in raids. As a captain, Arjun Deshwal’s performance was not convincing, and he will need to step up and improve his leadership going forward.”

On Telugu Titans all-rounder Vijay Malik’s performance:

“Vijay deserves immense praise for his performance. From the very beginning, he showcased dominance in raiding. Alongside Bharat, he kept the scoreboard ticking, but Vijay stood out with his composure and consistency. He scored 10 raid points to complete his Super 10, but what stood out was his team-first approach. Despite being on 9 points for a long stretch, he did not chase personal milestones. Instead, he focused on the team’s success and eventually sealed the victory with the winning point while completing his Super 10.”

On Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match overall:

“This was a much-anticipated clash between two very strong teams, and it lived up to expectations with a power-packed contest. From the beginning, Haryana Steelers asserted dominance. Though Pankaj Mohite staged a superb fightback in the second half with 14 raid points for Puneri Paltan, it was not enough. Haryana proved once again why they are a champion side. They know exactly when to shift momentum and how to take control of a match, which is what secured them the win.”

On the upcoming ‘Rivalry Week’ match between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas:

“The pressure will definitely be on Tamil Thalaivas. Haryana Steelers are a very strong defensive unit, and given their performance, Tamil Thalaivas will need to significantly raise their game if they want to earn even a single point against Haryana.”