Patna Pirates Can Claim a Record Fourth PKL Trophy: Rishank Devadiga

Speaking on ‘KBD Live’, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga praised Vijay Malik’s strategic brilliance:

“Vijay Malik’s extensive experience in the Pro Kabaddi League has truly made him a master of reading game situations. What particularly stands out is his exceptional understanding of each player’s capabilities and his strategic deployment of them. In the match against Bengaluru Bulls, he accurately identified where points would come from and persistently utilized Bharat Hooda to target their vulnerable left defense. This approach proved crucial as Hooda secured 12 vital raid points from just 15 attempts. When this captain-raider partnership functions effectively, it becomes an absolutely decisive advantage for the Telugu Titans.”

On how experience proved to be the deciding between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls:

“The experienced campaigners of Telugu Titans proved too hot to handle for Bengaluru Bulls’ young squad. We discussed this in our pre-show, and it became evident during the match as the Bulls’ players were put under tremendous pressure. With many youngsters playing their first Playoffs, they couldn't handle the intensity and made several errors in decision-making. When Captain Yogesh Dahiya got out early and had to sit in the dugout from the first minute, the team completely scattered. This match proved that experience always matters, and Vijay Malik’s Telugu Titans were truly commendable in their performance.”

On Patna Pirates’ impressive victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers:

“This was a huge upset. While Jaipur entered this game with great confidence on the back of a commanding victory over defending champions Haryana Steelers, the absence of their main raider Nitin Dhankhar created a significant weakness. Patna’s young star Ayan Lohchab capitalized brilliantly, delivering a 20-point masterclass from 26 raids. Supported by Navdeep’s outstanding defensive performance, who followed his seven tackle points against U Mumba with another high-five of six points, Patna displayed complete dominance. If this team maintains such form, nobody can stop them from claiming a record fourth PKL trophy.”

On Patna Pirates’ raider Ayan Lohchab:

“Ayan Lohchab represents a different breed of raiders. We rarely see such consistent performers who deliver match after match. He reminds me of Sanjeev Baliyan, India's legendary raider, known for his marathon 40-minute solo raids. Like Baliyan, Ayan has single-handedly secured victories for Patna in their last seven matches through his relentless raiding. This is no ordinary player. He has truly mastered the art of delivering marathon raids consistently.”

On Jaipur Pink Panthers’ season and Nitin Dhankar’s impact:

“Nitin Dhankhar’s injury affected Jaipur Pink Panthers’ chances of progressing ahead in the Playoffs, but Head Coach Narender Redhu should be proud of his team’s performance this season. Few expected this squad full of youngsters which was built in this season’s auction to reach the Playoffs, but they united brilliantly as a team. Nitin particularly stood out, leading the raiding department and single-handedly winning crucial matches. His presence against Patna Pirates could have made this a much more competitive contest. Nitin Dhankhar deserves all the praise and we can expect him to emerge as a major star in the coming seasons.”

Catch Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Playoffs action today as Patna Pirates face Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 2 at 8:00 PM, followed by Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. in Qualifier 1 at 9:00 PM, live and exclusive on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network

