Pat Cummins joins forces with Pawan Sehrawat to rally support for Telugu Titans

Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Australian cricket sensation and Sunrisers Hyderabad talismanic captain Pat Cummins has teamed up with Telugu Titans’ captain Pawan Sehrawat to showcase his support for the Hyderabad team in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season. Star Sports has launched an inspiring promotional film where Cummins dons the iconic yellow and black jersey of the Telugu Titans, bridging the worlds of cricket and kabaddi like never before.

In this compelling promo, Pat Cummins embodies the fighting spirit of the Telugu Titans, delivering a powerful message: "First they ignore us, then they laugh at us, then they fight us, and then we win." With intense resolve, Cummins' words reflect the journey of the Titans, who have had a few tough seasons in the past, but are serious contenders in this season of PKL. His message not only captures the spirit of resilience but also mirrors the journey of his own team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the 2024 IPL season, where they fought against the odds to emerge as one of the tournament's standout teams.

The collaboration between two leaders from the worlds of cricket and kabaddi serves as a powerful symbol of unity and sportsmanship, rallying fans across India to stand behind the Telugu Titans as they embark on their quest for glory in PKL Season.