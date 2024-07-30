Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker - Sarabjit Singh win Bronze medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Chateauroux: Manu Bhaker was composure personified while Sarabjot Singh played an ideal foil as the pair won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze defeating South Korea to script history at the Olympics here on Tuesday.



The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece, and in the process made Bhaker the first Indian post independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

She had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the same venue becoming the first Indian Woman shooter to win a medal at the olympics.

On the other hand, her partner Sarabjit Singh just missed a chance to win a medal in the men's shooting event.