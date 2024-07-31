Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen stuns World No 3 to enter men's pre-quarterfinals

Paris: India's Lakshya Sen progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympics men's singles badminton competition with a stunning straight-game win over Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie in the final group match here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, displayed great maturity and tactical acumen to outwit Christie, the reigning All England and Asian champion, 21-18 21-12 in what turned out to be a lop-sided contest.

Sen is likely to face compatriot HS Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals. Prannoy will face Vietnam's Le Duc Phat later in the day.

Earlier, the Badminton World Federation had cancelled the first match of Lakshya Sen, after Guatamalan Player Kevin Cordon withdraw from Olympics due to injury.

Meanwhile, ace shuttler PV Sindhu entered the Round of 16 after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia.