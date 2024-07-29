Paris Olympics: Governor, CM Pat Manu Bhaker on Winning Bronze in Shooting

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Sunday congratulated Manu Bhaker for creating history by winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 and striking bronze in the Women's 10m Air Pistol final.

The event took place at the Chatearoux Shooting Centre. Manu became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympic games, the governor noted.

Manu Bhaker made the country and the people proud of her achievement, the governor said, and wished her opportunities to win many more such laurels in the future.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Manu Bhaker on scripting history and becoming the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympics.

Former chief minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his best wishes and congratulations to Manu Bhaker. He said Manu Bhaker made all of India proud.

Urban development minister Ponguru Narayana congratulated Manu Bhaker and said she made the nation proud.

State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari congratulated Manu Bhaker. Her incredible performance has filled the nation with joy and pride, Purandeswari said.