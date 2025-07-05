Pant's Cameo Ripped The Momentum Away From England, Says Trott

"England got two wickets early on, and you’d think they had the upper hand. But suddenly, Pant’s cameo ripped the momentum away," Said former England batsman Jonathan Trott.

Pant scored a quick-fire 65 off 58 deliveries on Saturday during second innings of the India-England second Test at Edgbaston.

Speaking on ‘Match Centre Live’ after the first session on Day 4 of the second Test, JioHotstar expert Varun Aaron commented:



"India would gladly take that session — they lost only two wickets but scored at a very brisk rate. Rishabh Pant’s blitz really elevated the innings to a different level. KL Rahul was watchful, Karun Nair fell playing the drive — but credit must go to Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse, who bowled well in helpful conditions. This is the kind of bowling England should’ve brought in the first innings, but it’s never too late. They still need to keep pushing if they want a chance in this Test. That said, with a team like England, you can never rule them out. Shubman Gill and Pant must carry on with this momentum and maintain that run rate — that’s going to be crucial.”

Aaron also noted how cloud cover played a significant role in aiding India’s aggressive intent:

“In England, cloud cover changes the game — it’s not just about swing in the air, but the ball starts doing more off the pitch too. As we discussed in commentary, a moving ball versus a moving batsman — two negatives making a positive. That’s exactly what happened with Pant. There’s always drama when he’s at the crease. England missed chances — Zak Crawley and Chris Woakes both put down opportunities — and they’ll look back at those moments with regret. If they want to control the game, they need to dismiss Pant early.”

Aaron pointed out where England missed a trick:

“England definitely came out with the right intent — not just in their bowling but in their body language. They hit the right areas and bowled into the deck, taking a cue from India’s bowling. But I felt Ben Stokes could’ve been more aggressive with his field placements, especially in the first five to seven overs. If he had kept more catchers early on, especially when the bowlers were fresh and the overhead conditions favoured them, they could’ve had Gill or Pant much earlier.”

JioHotstar expert Jonathan Trott assessed the swing in momentum in the first session and the atmosphere at Edgbaston:

“England got two wickets early on, and you’d think they had the upper hand. But suddenly, Pant’s cameo ripped the momentum away. With him, you always know there’s more to come. He just comes out, uses his feet, takes the game on from ball one, and doesn’t let the bowlers settle. That’s the beauty of Test cricket — and we’ve got a full house at Edgbaston on Day 4. This match is heading into Day 5, and we’re witnessing nine days of truly fantastic Test cricket. Test cricket is alive and well.”