Panama stun USA to reach Nations League final

AFP
21 March 2025 8:25 AM IST

Panama will play either Mexico or Canada in Sunday's final

Carlos Harvey of Panama celebrates after defeating the United States during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match. (Photo by Getty Images via AFP)
Inglewood: Cecilio Waterman scored a stoppage-time winner as Panama stunned defending champions the United States 1-0 to book their place in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Thursday.
In a shock result in Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive match in charge of the United States, Waterman slammed home a low angled finish in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send the holders crashing out at the SoFi Stadium.
Panama will play either Mexico or Canada in Sunday's final.
