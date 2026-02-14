Pakistan–India Clash Sparks Merchandise Boom in Karachi

Karachi: With just a day to go for the high-voltage Pakistan-India clash in the ICC World T20 Cup in Colombo, shopkeepers and online sellers in Karachi are witnessing brisk business in unofficial and customised national team merchandise.

The build-up to the match has been layered with off-field developments after Pakistan initially boycotted their scheduled fixture against India in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland following Dhaka's refusal to travel to India citing security concerns. Pakistan later reversed its stance, clearing the way for Sunday's contest in Colombo.

From the bustling Zainab Market in Saddar to the old commercial lanes of Lighthouse, demand for Pakistan team jerseys, caps and armbands has surged sharply.

Qasim Shah, who runs a shop in Zainab Market, said sales spiked as soon as it was confirmed that the match would go ahead.

"Since yesterday the rush has exploded and the demand is higher than we have seen before any Pakistan and India match," Qasim said.

Zainab market is famous for selling pirated and knock-offs of the official Pakistan kits, caps and other merchandise and draws thousands of customers ahead of marquee fixtures between the arch-rivals.

Haider Ali, who runs a sports goods shop in the old area of Lighthouse, has been selling replica Pakistan kits priced between 1,500 and 2,500 Pakistani rupees, attracting buyers looking for more affordable options.

The official kits released by a company licensed by the Pakistan Cricket Board are much costlier and available only online.

An official associated with the licensed suppliers said demand has also been strong with Pakistanis ordering the merchandise online from countries like US, UK, Australia, Dubai, Jeddah and other places.

"Since the Pakistanis living or working abroad have more buying power they go for the official merchandise online but we are facing deadline problems clearing up the orders," Zeeshan Malik said.

This time, the PCB is selling its official merchandise branded as "Markhor", priced between USD 30 and USD 55, significantly higher than the knock-offs available in local markets.

To compete with the official online merchandise, some companies are also selling specially designed shirts for the match priced between 2,000 and 3,000 rupees.

The hype is not limited to team merchandise. Top clubs, restaurants and cineplexes have arranged special screenings of the match with refreshment and dinner packages.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said it is a big occasion and people like to celebrate on such days.

"We have arranged for a picnic-like atmosphere with food stalls and big screens in open spaces in the major parks," he said.

Rumaan Raees, a former Pakistan player, said the local government has even signed contracts with players and coaches to run coaching clinics in temporary nets set up so that children can enjoy themselves during the match.

"Lets just hope the team doesn't disappoint us given the build up and controversies before the match," cricket analyst and writer Omair Alavi said.

"I think the interest is high this time because there is a belief that this team of ours is good enough to surprise India," he added.