'Outstanding' Hay shines as New Zealand seal Pakistan ODI series

Hamilton: Mitch Hay's rollicking 99 not out backed by some feisty seam bowling steered New Zealand to an 84-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the one-day international series.



New Zealand made 292-8 and bowled Pakistan out for 208 in the 42nd over in Hamilton in the second of three one-day internationals.

Hay's lusty hitting snapped a mid-innings slump by the hosts as he raced to a career-best ODI knock, which included blasting 22 off the final over by Mohammad Wasim.

He downplayed his innings as "just swinging from the hip and hoping" but Hay's captain Michael Bracewell and rival skipper Mohammad Rizwan saw it as a match-defining performance.

"We lost a few wickets then the way Mitch batted at the end was outstanding, and throughout his whole innings, to get us through to a competitive total," Bracewell said.

Rizwan lamented his side's inability to handle the swing and bounce of the New Zealand bowlers. "Mitch Hay, he played very well and that's why they put a good target on the board," he said.

Hay smacked seven fours and as many sixes in his 78-ball innings to steer New Zealand from a perilous 132-5 in the 27th over.

In reply, Pakistan were in early trouble when Will O'Rourke had Abdullah Shafique caught at first slip for one in the third over.

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq quickly followed, dismissed by Jacob Duffy, to leave Pakistan tottering at 9-3 midway through the sixth over.

Ben Sears, who finished with 5-59, took two wickets in his first over -- Salman Agha for nine and Mohammad Rizwan for five -- to reduce the visitors to 32-5.

Tayyab Tahir and Faheem Ashraf put on 33 off nine overs but when Sears removed Tahir and Wasim it was 72-7 .

Haris Rauf on three was hit by a nasty blow to the helmet from a rising delivery from O'Rourke and had to retire hurt.

It was his concussion replacement, Naseem Shah, who began to show some fight as he put on rearguard 60 stand with Ashraf.

Both posted maiden ODI fifties with Ashraf scoring 73 and Naseem 51.

Earlier, novice Black Caps openers Nick Kelly and Rhys Mariu put on 54 after being asked to bat by Rizwan.

Kelly was caught behind for a hard-hitting 31 which included four fours and two sixes and debutant Mariu made 18.

Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell took New Zealand past 100 in the 16th over.

Mitchell was stumped by Rizwan off Sufyan Moqim for 18 and Nicholls went for 22 in the following over.

Michael Bracewell and Muhammad Abbas trod water to add only 30 runs in 10 overs until Bracewell was caught behind off Wasim for 17.

Pakistan-born Abbas and Hay set about restoring the innings with a patient 77-run partnership until Abbas went for 41.

Moqim was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with 2-33.

The third and final match is at Mount Maunganui on Friday.