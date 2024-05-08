Out or Not: Internet split over umpire's decision on Samson's dismissal

The third umpire's decision on Sanju Samson's dismissal is splitting the internet by sparking intense debates on social media on Wednesday.

While many social media users are supporting the Rajasthan Royals Captain, some are also in favour of the umpire's decision.In Tuesday's IPL encounter between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), the latter were chasing a target of 221 runs and lost to the Capitals by 20 runs .Putting up a good fight Sanju Samson scored 86 runs before being caught at long-off by Shai Hope. The catch, however, has become the topic of discussion as it looked in certain video angles, that Hope was touching the boundary line.Samson also had a discussion with the on-field umpire regarding the decision, over which he was fined 30 percent of the match fees. The RR dugout also looked unhappy over the TV umpire's decision.RR, Director of cricket, Sangakkara, former England Captain Paul Collingwood, Commentator Navjot Singh Siddu and other former players also expressed their views on the issue."We have different perspectives, the game was at a crucial stage but we respect the umpire's decision," said Sangakkara in the post match press conference.Controversies over umpires decisions are becoming more common in the ongoing tournament. The recent miff over Viral Kohli's dismissal is still a hot topic.