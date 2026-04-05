Our Request To FIFA To Relocate Iran's WC Games From US To Mexico Still Valid: Iran Sports Minister

Tehran: Iran on Sunday announced that it still awaits guarantees from FIFA for the participation in the 2026 World Cup, adding that their request to shift the games of the marquee tournament from the US to Mexico still stands despite not receiving a response yet.

Iran, which qualified for the 48-team tournament are slotted in Group G. Iran are scheduled to play its FIFA World Cup fixtures in Los Angeles and Seattle.

"Our request to FIFA to relocate Iran's games from the US to Mexico is still valid, but we have not yet received a response. If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain. However, FIFA has not yet responded," Iran Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali told Anadolu about Iran negotiating with the world's football governing body to have their matches relocated.

He added that the players are continuing their World Cup preparations, but said that the final decision will be in hands of the government, saying, "As the Minister of Sports, together with the Iranian Football Federation, we will keep the football team ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be made by our government," he added.

He was critical of US President Donald Trump's warning that it would be unsafe for the Iranian team to play the FIFA WC, saying that the US prez has been making "very contradictory statements".

"Trump is making very contradictory statements; what he says is very inconsistent. He is making morally and ethically unbalanced statements. While this is the case, according to FIFA's relevant regulations, security must be provided in the country concerned. However, the World Cup is taking place soon, and providing guarantees during this period is questionable," he told Anadolu.

The sports minister said that the security of teams visiting a country for the FIFA WC should be guaranteed by FIFA, if not, FIFA should not let Iran's WC matches be played in the USA. "Under these circumstances, the possibility of Iran participating in the World Cup matches in the US is very low. But, if the relevant security guarantees are provided, our government will decide on Iran's participation in the World Cup," he added.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, is set to be held from June 11 to July 19.

Regarding the fact that Russia was met with bans from international sports bodies after the Ukraine war, no decision was being made against Israel, which he said "is supported by the US".

He expressed hope that "the world of sports will reach a more correct point with fair play."

"As is known, Israel is supported by the US. Despite Iran being attacked in two different periods in the last nine months, we can see the double standard. They also attacked Gaza and killed more than 80,000 people in Gaza, subjecting them to a massacre. This double standard is also applied in sports. My hope is that the world of sports will reach a more correct point with fair play," he told Anadolu.

On the inability of international organisations to sanction Israel for its war crimes, the Iranian Sports Minister said that, "international organizations and the UN Security Council are applying double standards. They either remain silent or condemn the victim in favour of the aggressor. This shows that the international community is effectively null and void."

He added, "Turkish people have always supported Palestine. Turkish people have made great efforts to end the Gaza blockade.

"The sports minister also said that "Iran will resist to the end and will continue its resistance as long as the blockades, sanctions and embargoes remain in place."

He also noted that Iran has conditions in place for the war to end, saying, "If our compensation is not paid, if the sanctions are not lifted, and if the Americans do not leave the region, we will continue to resist."

Donyamali said that as a part of the West Asia conflict, several sports facilities were also made a target and vowed to build "better" infrastructure even if it is being targeted.

"Many of our sports facilities were targeted. Sports facilities where international athletes have competed before are also being targeted. This is supported by the US. Even though our infrastructure is targeted, we will build better ones. Universities and civilian areas are also being targeted," he added.

On the Iranian national team players wearing black armbands and carrying girl schoolbags during a pre-match ceremony before their pre-FIFA WC friendly against Nigeria at Antalya as a mark of protest for war against their country, he said, "In this friendly match, the footballers wearing the national team uniform tried to inform the world public that Israel and the US have martyred 165 children by displaying children's backpacks."

"I would like to express my gratitude to the brotherly and friendly country of Turkiye and its media for accurately portraying this. Our relations will deepen further through the collaborations between our countries," he added.