Our goal is to win the title and celebrate with fans in open bus parade: Arshdeep Singh

Speaking on JioHotstar’s special show ‘Gen Bold’, Arshdeep commented on how life looks for him since the last TATA IPL: "Life hasn't changed much; it's still the same, but it's fun. As they say, change is the only constant. Staying stable and managing the highs and lows is crucial when playing at this level. I focus on strengthening my mental resilience and enjoying the present moment. I'm very excited about this season. The energy is fantastic, and the atmosphere in the dressing room is incredible. This time, we will give Punjab fans a reason to celebrate. I don’t want to jinx it, but I’m really excited. Fans will be thrilled when they see the brand of cricket we’re going to play this year. We appreciate all the fans who have supported us for 17 years, and we will do our best to give them a season to remember. Our goal is to play just 16 matches, win the title, and celebrate with them in Chandigarh with an open-bus parade."



On being a backbone of the Punjab Kings team, Arshdeep said: "I enjoy stepping up when the team is under pressure—whether it’s stopping runs or taking wickets. When they hand me the ball in crucial moments, it feels good to know that they trust me. I genuinely enjoy the added responsibility, regardless of the situation. I try not to feel the pressure and instead focus on delivering my best for the team. Success doesn’t come overnight, but I ensure that any setbacks don’t affect my bowling. Every time I get another opportunity, I give my all to help the team win.”

On how he has evolved over the years, Arshdeep said: "The key is to improve by 1% to 1.5% after every game, every day—whether the performance was good or bad. I’ve always believed that the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. So whenever I get the chance, I engage in constructive self-criticism and strive to enhance my skill set, even if it’s just by 1% or half a percent."

On his bond with Shreyas Iyer and his approach, Arshdeep said: "I have played with Shreyas Iyer before, under his captaincy in the Duleep Trophy, and I really enjoyed it. He always backed his players and gave them the freedom to express themselves. What I’ve noticed here is that his approach remains the same—he doesn’t impose rigid instructions but encourages players to trust their skills and play for the team. He promotes a selfless approach, assuring full backing to the players. I truly admire this mindset, and as players, we will do our best to support him and help the team win back-to-back titles."

On his favorite IPL memory, Arshdeep said: "My favourite IPL memory would be my debut—it was a special moment. But if I had to pick the best match, it would be the game against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. They were chasing a target of around 220, and I finished with four wickets, bowled the last over, and we won the game. That match is very close to my heart."