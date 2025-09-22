Speaking on JioHotstar’s show ‘Off the Pitch’, India all-rounder Sneh Rana shared her thoughts on the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025:



“It is always an honour to play in the World Cup. As a cricketer, you always dream of playing in the World Cup and representing your nation. It’s going to be interesting and challenging, especially since we are going to play at home. It’s a special feeling. And it’s even more special for Harman didi (Harmanpreet Kaur), as she’s been playing cricket for so many years now. Our aim is to fill the trophy cabinet with a World Cup.”

Sneh Rana also reflected on the impact that the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has had on Indian cricket:

“The Women’s Premier League has played a crucial role in Indian women’s cricket. It gives us the stage to play alongside and against top-class players from around the world. You also get to learn from elite foreign coaches, their strategies, how they think, and how they react in key moments. Even sitting and observing them is a great learning experience.”

Speaking on JioHotstar’s show ‘Off the Pitch’, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma spoke on the team’s mindset ahead of the World Cup:



“Whenever we play a bilateral series, the World Cup trophy keeps coming to our mind. And this is Amol Muzumdar (Head Coach, Team India) sir’s first World Cup, so it’s important and special. We are going to play in front of a huge crowd in India, and it’s going to be a memorable campaign and we are ready for it.”

Speaking on JioHotstar’s show ‘Off the Pitch’, India wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh highlighted how the WPL has helped her growth as a keeper:



“The WPL is very helpful because whenever there is a meeting, I always try to be present in the bowling discussions. As a keeper, it’s important for me to know as much as the captain and the bowlers. Playing with overseas players also helps a lot; their plans and strategies are very different, and knowing that gives me an advantage. It allows me to understand what strategy they will use if I play alongside or against them.”

Richa Ghosh shared the story behind her tiger tattoo:



"This tattoo on my left arm is of a tiger. Before I played for India, I was travelling with my senior team in Bengal. I was always fond of tattoos, and my teammate Pratibha Rana, who was very good at drawing, sketched a tiger for me. I really liked it. When I showed it to my family, they thought I had drawn it myself. I told my dad that if I played well or got selected for India, I would make it permanent. Later, when I played for India, I got this tattoo done. It’s special because it’s a Bengal Tiger and I am also from West Bengal.”

Sneh Rana also spoke about her tattoos:

“Recently, I got a tattoo called ‘Vidrohi’. It means ‘rebel with a cause'. If there are circumstances that go against me, I want to overcome them. Another tattoo is ‘तव धैर्यं तव बलम् अस्ति’, this one is for patience. It means your patience is your power. On my calf, I have a tattoo of a lion and an eagle. The lion stands for courage, leadership, and freedom. The eagle is known for its sharp mind and strong observation.”

Deepti Sharma shared the significance of her tattoo:

“I have a Hanumanji tattoo on my left hand. I respect him a lot, and whenever there are ups and downs, he always gives me strength. In matches where I don’t know what to do, I think about him. That always gives me strength and positive thoughts about what to do next.”