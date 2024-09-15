Victory loves preparation  

On the morning of her first 800-meter race at the New Ullevi Olympic Stadium last month, Kruti Kadakia could barely eat. The sprinter was nervous. She felt as though she was embarking on a challenging journey. The same was true for her co-athlete and friend Malleeswari Sunkara. However, precisely for these reasons, both have trained hard. The iron-willed athlete duo overcame all the challenges and went on to perform their best, making Telangana and India proud. Both athletes from Telangana shined at the recently concluded World Masters Athletics Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden. Kruti and Malleeswari are the only state athletes among 129, who represented India. They competed in the 45-to 49-year-old age category.

A sight to behold“The cold weather posed a challenge, especially for participants from India and Saudi Arabia. But the electrifying atmosphere, filled with supercharged, extremely well-trained athletes, helped everyone push through. The adrenaline was palpable, as many were still in awe of the Olympic legacy,” says Kruti, who is also an interior designer. Kruti’s first event was the 800 meters at the New Ullevi Olympic Stadium. “To my surprise, I saved 12 seconds off my previous time, finishing in 3:02 minutes for 800 meters and ranking 28th in the world,” she informs.On cloud nineMalleeswari Sunkara, from Sunkarapalem, East Godavari District, AP, and currently residing in Secunderabad, competed in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events, securing 42nd, 46th, and 30th world ranks, respectively.Challenges“The more difficult the conditions, the stronger I felt. I had practiced running in the rain at a beautiful local track called Abby’s Athletic Stadium, where my supportive friends helped me with glute stretches, cupping, and mental preparation,” says Kruti.PreparationKruti’s preparation included giving up sugar to make her body lighter and stronger, as well as eating mindfully. Next, she had the 1500 meters at Björlanda Stadium. “The 1500 meters turned out to be my best race yet. I overcame all the challenges I’d faced during practice, from fatigue at 1000 meters to breathing difficulties, and finished strong in the last 100 meters, saving 17 seconds off my time and ranking 19th in the world,” says Kruti adding, “Preparation spanned almost five months. My coach Suresh patiently coached me. Chanting the Hare Krishna mantra gave me emotional stability. My husband’s support was tremendous.”GratitudeMalleeswari and Kruti attribute their successes to their coaches. “Coach Shefil has been a constant source of guidance and support throughout my journey,” says Malleeswari, who also expressed her gratitude to her co-athlete, Kruti, who has been a pillar of support.AGE IS JUST A NumberHowever, Malleeswari feels the World Masters Athletics deserves greater recognition in India, especially from the government, to encourage more participation. “Competing at this age requires immense dedication, mental strength, and family support. Many athletes, despite facing health challenges like arthritis, asthma, thyroid issues, and for women, menopause, continue to push themselves to improve. The government should acknowledge them as true athletes, mastering their age and agility, and support building a stronger Masters Athletics community deserving of the best,” she add.