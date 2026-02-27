Skechers Powers India's PickleBall Movement

Mumbai : Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™️announced the launch of its official Pickleball Jersey in association with the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA). Marking a defining moment in the brand’s performance portfolio in India, the launch positions Pickleball as a serious, competitive sport driven by agility, pride and passion, not just a lifestyle trend.

At the heart of the initiative is the newly introduced Skechers Pickleball Jersey, engineered for high-intensity match play. Crafted from lightweight, breathable performance fabric, the jersey is designed to deliver enhanced mobility, superior moisture management, and all-day on-court comfort. Combining technical functionality with modern design, the jersey embodies Skechers’ commitment to innovation, tailored to the dynamic demands of competitive athletes.

The launch campaign features Skechers brand ambassadors Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma and Vrushali Thakare, alongside accomplished pickleball athletes Anuja Maheshwari and Ritam Chawla. Their presence reinforces credibility at the highest levels of the sport and reflects Skechers’ athlete-first philosophy, focused on supporting and strengthening India’s evolving professional pickleball ecosystem.

Speaking on the launch, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., said, _"Pickleball in India is at an exciting inflection point, and at Skechers, we see its immense potential as a competitive, high-performance sport. Our association with AIPA and the launch of our dedicated jersey reflect our commitment to supporting athletes with products engineered for serious play. We are focused on contributing meaningfully to the sport’s long-term growth and helping elevate competitive standards across the country."

In addition to the performance jersey, Skechers also offers a high-performance pickleball footwear range designed for enhanced grip, responsive cushioning and stability on court, further strengthening the brand’s comprehensive performance offering for the sport.

With this launch, Skechers continues to expand its performance portfolio in India while building an authentic, athlete-led presence within one of the country’s fastest-growing sporting communities.



