Rally to Pick BSC Sports Cadets from June 10–15

Hyderabad: The Madras Regimental Centre is set to host an all-India open selection rally from June 10 to June 15 for the induction of young sports cadets into the Boys Sports Company (BSC). The rally, to be held in Wellington (Nilgiris), will focus on athletics discipline, a release said.

The Boys Sports Company is a collaborative initiative between the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Army aimed at identifying and nurturing young talents.

The selection process includes rigorous trials and tests of physical and technical skills. The selection will be provisional until it receives final approval from the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) and SAI.

Candidates should be aged between 8 and 14 (born between June 9, 2010 and June 10, 2016). Exceptional sportsmen and medal winners at international or national levels can apply if they are in the given age bracket. Candidates must have passed at least the 2nd Standard.

Medical fitness will be evaluated by a medical officer and a team from the Sports Medicine Centre, the release said, adding candidates with permanent tattoos are not eligible to apply.

Candidates should report at the Black Bridge, Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington (Nilgiris) between 7 am and 12 noon. For further information, they can contact the Boys Sports Company, Madras Regimental Centre or call via mobile 8848545629 or 9790808233.