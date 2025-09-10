Punjab Kings Joins Hands with Ketto, Global Sikh Charity for Urgent Flood Relief Campaign
The recent floods of Punjab have had a devastating effect on the local families. People are deprived of food, shelter and medicine.
Hyderabad: Punjab Kings has organized a fundraiser through Ketto.org in collaboration with Global Sikh Charity, calling on people to take action and support the affected communities in Punjab.
The recent floods of Punjab have had a devastating effect on the local families. People are deprived of food, shelter and medicine.
Through this fundraiser with Ketto, Punjab Kings and Global Sikh Charity urge the people from India and across the globe to step forward and help Punjab.
The goal of this fundraiser is to provide immediate help in terms of essential items such as food, medical assistance, along with housing and other resources to rebuild the State.
Varun Sheth, CEO and Co-Founder of Ketto states, “At Ketto, we think that collective compassion can be powerful. More than just raising money, this initiative with Punjab Kings and Global Sikh Charity aims to rebuild lives, restore dignity, and demonstrate that healing becomes truly powerful when communities stand together in solidarity.”
This campaign is a show of solidarity, and an opportunity to transform compassion into an opportunity to change lives. It is more than just a fundraising effort. With the help of Ketto, Global Sikh Charity, and Punjab Kings, every donation will turn into a lifeline for affected families. This is your chance to support Punjab and assist in rebuilding what the floods have destroyed