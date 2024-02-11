Open Selection Rally for Under-16 Medallists in Athletics and Handball Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Boys Sports Company (BSC) at the Artillery Centre here has announced an open selection rally from February 21 to 27, for enrolment of Under-16 national-level medallists aged eight to 14 years in athletics and handball to be trained for international competitions. The selection process includes physical ability, technical skill tests and medical examinations. Applicants should not have tattoos.

Details are available with the Officer Commanding, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad; Officer Commanding (OC), Boys Sports Company, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad-500031 on mobile number 9541495095, OC BSC 7016209016, Sr JCO 9393447721, dealing clerk 9704751001.



