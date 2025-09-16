Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Tournament 2025 Champions the Spirit of Golf and Giving

Bengaluru: The Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Tournament 2025 teed off in grand style at the picturesque Prestige Golfshire Club, hosted in partnership with JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa. Bringing together avid golfers, business leaders, influencers, and hospitality professionals, the tournament celebrated not just sporting excellence but also the power of community spirit and philanthropy. An initiative led by the Marriott India Business Council, the annual tournament culminated in an elegant Charity Auction Dinner in support of Rising Star Outreach, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering children and families impacted by leprosy in India.



Acclaimed golfer and Arjuna Award recipient Shiv Kapur returned this year to lend his continued support to the cause. His presence on the course and at the Charity Auction Dinner that followed underscored his enduring commitment to the initiative, while his interactions and camaraderie with participants elevated the experience for all in attendance.



Building on last year’s remarkable success where the Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Tournament raised over ₹75 lakhs to establish ‘The Marriott Wing’ at a Rising Star Outreach school campus in Raxaul. Through this tournament, we are empowering 345 children with access to education and opportunity. Now in its seventh edition, it stands as a testament to Marriott Bonvoy’s commitment to curating meaningful experiences while driving transformative social change. This year, the tournament raised an outstanding ₹1.14 crore, enabling us to further expand our contribution to supporting people impacted by leprosy in Bihar and Chennai.



“We’re thrilled to host the prestigious Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Tournament once again, bringing together golf fans, partners, and guests for an unforgettable experience. This event goes beyond the game—outstanding turnout and our auction gala dinner showcased how sport, when paired with purpose, creates real change. Thanks to the incredible support of our guests and partners, and the inspiring presence of Shiv Kapur, as we continue our mission to turn hope into opportunity, strengthen communities, and make every swing count,” Kiran Andicot, SVP – Development & Operations, South Asia, Marriott International.



Shiv Kapur, reflecting on his continued association, added, "It’s always a privilege to return to the Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Tournament. The energy, the passion for golf, and the spirit of giving make this event truly unique. Beyond the game, what stands out is the opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause. Supporting Rising Star Outreach through this platform makes the sport even more impactful, and I’m honored to be part of it."



We extend our sincere appreciation the support of our valued partners – Diversey, ECOLAB, DurgaDas, Parity Solution, Prime Net, Ocean Glass, Shiji Group, Makaibari, and Servesy Dotcom Private Limited – whose commitment and partnership have been instrumental in the success of the Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Tournament. Their contribution reinforces the collective effort to drive positive impact through this initiative.

The event unfolded with engaging media interactions, insightful tournament briefings, and a spirited round of golf, before concluding with the Charity Auction Dinner at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa. Guests enjoyed an evening of rare auctions, exquisite dining, and live entertainment, with all proceeds directed towards Rising Star Outreach of India.

The Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Tournament 2025 not only celebrated the spirit of golf but also underscored Marriott International’s unwavering commitment to giving back to the community, one swing at a time.