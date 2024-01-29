Top
DC Correspondent
28 Jan 2024 8:18 PM GMT
JNTUK to Have 400-Metre Athletic Track
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada. (Image Source: Facebook)

Kakinada: Kakinada Lok Sabha member Vanga Githa on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 400-metre synthetic track of eight lanes at a cost of Rs 13.55 crore.

While the central government is extending Rs 9.5 crore for the purpose, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, will spend Rs 4.05 crore.

Githa said both central and state governments are giving priority to education and health, while also promoting sports.

Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy, JNTUK vice chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju and Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu were present on the occasion.

