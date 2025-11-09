Star Power And Soaring Crowds Marked A blockbuster Weekend For Hyderabad Pickleball League

Hyderabad : As the Hyderabad Pickleball League (HPL) enters an exciting phase with competition intensifying among the eight participating franchises battling for a coveted playoff berth ahead of the season’s climax on 13th December, the event has recorded over 1000 spectators and increased celebrity participation over the weeks. The league has marked a defining milestone in the city’s sporting calendar.

Leading the wave of star support, India’s top badminton duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy graced the event, Match Day 4. Adding to the excitement, filmmaker Tharun Bhascker, six-time IPL champion and former cricketer Ambati Rayudu and actor Sushanth Anumolu attended the weekend fixtures reinforcing pickleball’s growing resonance across India’s sporting and entertainment circles.

The latest round of the Hyderabad Pickleball League held at the Reserve Sports Arena yesterday evening delivered yet another thrilling showcase of closely contested matches. In a series of highly intense encounters, the Credicon Mavericks edged out the Dasos Dynamos, while The Raptors secured an impressive win over the Keerthi Warriors. The Teramor Titans dominated their tie against the Starry Smashers. In one of the most tightly fought contests, the All Stars narrowly defeated Nandi Charger after seven fiercely competitive matches. The results further intensified the battle for playoff positions, keeping the excitement and momentum high as the Hyderabad Pickleball League moves closer to its final rounds.

These results proved crucial with several teams still vying for the top four playoff spots. Organizers reported another strong turnout, maintaining the league’s streak of packed crowds and vibrant fan engagement. “We’re thrilled to see how the Hyderabad Pickleball League has captured the city’s sporting spirit. The energy, the players, and the community response have exceeded our expectations. While pickleball has established itself as one of the fastest growing sports in India, the spectator turn out has certainly established it as a niche spectator sport with families coming and watching it. This is the true essence of a hyper local league,” said Yashwanth Biyyala, Co-founder of Centre Court Sport & Entertainment and the Hyderabad Pickleball League.

Running through December 13th, the HPL features men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles events, bringing together top talent and emerging players each week. With competition heating up and fan enthusiasm at an all-time high, the league has quickly become a milestone in India’s pickleball landscape.