Hyderabad Hawks Beat Calicut Heroes in Prime Volleyball League

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Black Hawks overcame a tough challenge from Calicut Heroes to win the opening match of the Prime Volleyball League Season Four 15-12, 18-16, 18-16, here on Thursday.Calicut Heroes' Vikas Maan's impressive blocking shut down the opponents' attacks early on with their coach Sunny Joseph's strategy to give Rajasthan's Ashok Bishnoi a starting spot working in their favour.

Sahil Kumar began the counter-attack to bring the hosts back into the game as Calicut's inconsistencies with first-touch affecting their momentum.

Shameem's presence on court, though, improved Calicut's rhythm but Paulo's discipline kept Hyderabad on course. Ashok won a crucial super point for Calicut to keep the game alive.

Vitor Yudi Yamamoto's cross attacks kept troubling the defending champions and gave the hosts control in the game.

Bishnoi's consecutive super serves quickly turned the momentum again in favour of Calicut but with Niyas and 2023 season MVP Guru Prashanth joining Hyderabad's attacks, the hosts made the most of the opponents' defensive troubles.

Calicut held on to their super serve and earned two crucial points. In reply, Hyderabad Black Hawks called a super serve of their own, and Niyas once again found gaps on Calicut's court to help the home side seal the win.