Hyderabad Black Hawks Unveil Fiery Jersey Ahead of PVL 2024 Season

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Blawk Hawks, the official volleyball team representing Telugu states, today unveiled its Team Jersey at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The event marked some momentous announcements amongst the fans of Black Hawks cheering for their beloved team. Vijay Deverakonda, Co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawk, Abhishek Reddy, Principal Owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks & Zoran Kedacic, Head coach- Hyderabad Black Hawks were present at the event.

Hyderabad Black Hawks Team, who is a looking forward to put together a robust team in the upcoming season of PVL 2024 announced their new team to set the record and to hit the court. The team also launched their new jersey for their 2024 season in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League. The flamboyant jersey has unique sharp black and orange designs which resonate the fiery adrenaline-fuelled passion the Hawks carry. Hyderabad Black Hawks will be training under its Head Coach for the season Zoran Kedacicwho is Slovenian National Team Assistant Coach (Ranked 6th in the world).2 international players Stefan Kovacevic (Serbian National Team Player) and Ivan Fernandez ( Venezuelan Player who played for Europe eand Asia ) will also be part of the team.

The stadium also hosted the most awaited final match of The VD Black Open’24. 2 teams out of the 300+teams from 16 districts battled against others to reach the exhilarating finale and the fans where in awe of the energy displayed by the finalists. Amongst the cheers of the excited fans the final winners were presented special trophies by Mr. Vijay Deverakonda, actor and co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The winners received a prize money of INR 1 lakh, while the runner-up were awarded with INR 50,000. The winners of the VD Black Hawks Open '24 were invited to the camp of Hyderabad Black Hawks where they get a chance to train with the team.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Deverakonda, Co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks said, “We are super excited for our team Hyderabad Blacks Hawks for their grand performance in the Season 3 of PrimeVolleyball League 2024 which will be held in Chennai. We are delighted to organise The VD Black Open’24held in Telangana & AP to focus on grassroots and encourage players from the rural parts of both the Telugu states. We really appreciate the efforts of all the participants of The VD Black Open’24 and wishing all the best to the winners who will be groomed to play for the next high level tournaments in future.”

“We look forward for the new Season 3 of Prime Volleyball League 2024. We are overwhelmed to see the remarkable participation in The VD Black Hawks Open from all the 16 cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The passion and zeal the players from these areas was extremely heart warming. Such tournaments pave a way for the talented youth of our Telugu states get recognized and groomed to international players. The VD Black Hawks Open ‘24 was primarily organised to help these talents choose volleyball as a sport and soar to unparalleled heights in the world of volleyball." said Mr. Abhishek Reddy, Principal Owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks.

The team also played an exhibition match which pumped up the fans & audience present at the stadium for the upcoming season.