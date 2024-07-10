Grace Cancer Run 2024 Date, Theme, Time

Cyberabad: The much-anticipated Quambiant Global Grace Cancer Run 2024 by the Grace Cancer Foundation is set to take place, bringing together thousands of participants to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and screening.

It is the World's largest Cancer awareness run being organised in partnership with HYSEA, SCSC (Society for Cyberabad Security Council) and many other organisations. Avinash Mohanty, the Commissioner of Police unveiled the Race Date, Theme and Commencement of Registrations at a function held on Wednesday evening at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate at Gachibowli.

The run is to be held on 6th October, with more than 1 lakh participants from across 130 countries through Physical and Virtual Modes expected to participate.

This year's theme, "Run for Grace Screen for Life," highlights the importance of early detection and preventive measures in the fight against cancer.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Guest Shri Avinash Mohanty said, “I am honoured to support the Grace Cancer Run 2024. Together, we can make a difference and save lives through awareness and early detection."

Speaking further he said there is hardly any family without getting suffered from Cancer. It is so prevalent now. It not only affects families medically and psychologically but also ruins them financially. Early detection is the best way to contain it. Grace Cancer is reaching out to those people who don’t have access to early detection. Which is very commendable. It is a great service to humanity, he added

We are honoured to have the Chief Guest, Shri. Avinash Mohanty IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad. His presence underscores the significance of community involvement and support in our collective battle against cancer, said Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Senior Consultant Robotic Surgical Oncologist and the Founder of GRACE (Global Research and Cancer Education) Cancer Foundation

The Race Categories are 2k Walk, 5k Fun Run & 10k (timed run). It will be held at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad. For registrations, please visit the website and register online.

Speaking more, Dr Chinnababu said, the Grace Cancer Run is more than just a race; it is a movement dedicated to saving lives through awareness, education, and early detection. By participating, you contribute to vital cancer screening programs and research initiatives.

We want to see a world where there is no cancer. There are four health problems responsible for nearly 80% of deaths in India. And they are Cancer, Heart, Lung and Diabetes, he said. With the funds generated from the Run, we have screened 40,000 poor, rural populations. This year we aim to screen one lakh people free of cost. As a Cancer surgeon, I know the pain. I work full time on this cause and work as a doctor, part-time for my living, he said.

I have seen two problems in fighting cancer. One is poor awareness and the second is lack of access to early detection. We started the run with 5000 people about six years ago. Last year we touched one lakh people. This year we would like to cross, he said.

Ramesh Kaza, Secretary General of the SCSC, said his mother suffered from cancer and could not save her as she was diagnosed very late. People who go through the pain of their family member suffering from Cancer will only know their pain

Speaking further he said it is very strange to hear from a cancer specialist saying that he is on a mission to eliminate cancer, which in other words eliminates his job, but still, he doesn’t bother much. It is very nice of a doctor to say this.

Prashant Nandella, President of HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) said diagnosis and detection are very important. That is only possible by creating awareness. Grace Foundation has saved many lives by cancer screening. HYSEA with so many IT employees can amplify their efforts to save more lives.

Krupakar Reddy, Race Director said that they were aiming to surpass the previous record number of participants. He also said each of the three categories of run has its own set of thrills and urged large numbers to participate and join in the same.