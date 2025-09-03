Heartfulness Gopichand Badminton Academy hosts the 79th Yonex-Sunrise South Zone Inter State Badminton Championships 2025

Hyderabad: The 79th Yonex-Sunrise South Zone Inter State Badminton Championships 2025 is being hosted by the Heartfulness Gopichand Badminton Academy at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the global headquarters of Heartfulness between 2-5 September 2025. This championship will bring together about 250 top players from across the South Zonal states - Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The inaugural ceremony of the championships took place today in the gracious presence of Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu - Hon’ble Minister for IT, Govt. of Telangana, President of Badminton Association of Telangana; Shri Pullela Gopichand - General Secretary of Badminton Association of Telangana, National Chief Coach of Badminton; and Shri K. Shankaraiah - MLA, Shadnagar at Kanha Shanti Vanam.



Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu - Hon’ble Minister for IT, Govt. of Telangana, President of BAT said about the inauguration, “Heartfulness Gopichand Badminton Academy is the perfect place to host a sports event at this scale not only for its excellent infrastructure but also for the very positive and serene environment here that can boost sportsmanship. The athletes gain the ability to look inwards and are guided by inner consciousness towards a healthy competition.”



“The academy not only trains sportsman towards becoming ace badminton champions, but at the core of it is consciousness which is what helps them become well-rounded sportsmen. We hope that the 79th edition of the Inter State Badminton Championships brings out the best in each player while they build blossom with self-awareness, a deeper faith and camaraderie,” added Shri Pullela Gopichand - General Secretary of BAT, National Chief Coach of Badminton.



Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said, “We are delighted to host the 79th Inter State Badminton Championships. Sports must be at the core of our education system and lifestyle. Sports should be given priority as a vocation as well because there are many learnings that come through it. Besides the physical fitness sports render, when coupled with meditation it gives the athlete a tremendous power not only on field but also off field in dealing with various situations of the game and life itself.”

The Team Prize Distribution will take place on the 3rd September while the Finale Prize Distribution Ceremony will be held on the 5th September. The grand finale will be graced by Shri Jayesh Ranjan - IAS, Special Chief Secretary of Telangana; Smt. Soni Bala Devi - IFS, VC & MD of the Sports Authority of Telangana; Shri Pullela Gopichand - General Secretary of BAT, National Chief Coach of Badminton and Badminton Association ofT Officials.