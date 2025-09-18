Global Icon Ram Charan to Champion Inaugural Archery Premier League as Brand Ambassador

Hyderabad: Archery Association of India (AAI) today announced acclaimed actor and global icon Ram Charan as the Brand Ambassador of the first-ever Archery Premier League (APL), ahead of its inaugural edition scheduled from 2nd to 12th October 2025 at the Yamuna Sports Complex, New Delhi.

Archery Premier League is a first-of-its-kind franchise-based tournament that will bring together leading men and women recurve and compound archers from India and across the globe. The league aims to strengthen India’s Olympic movement, accelerate the growth of archery nationally, and enhance the sport’s international appeal. With six franchise teams featuring 36 top Indian archers and 12 international archers (including athletes from the world’s top 10), the APL introduces a unique and dynamic format where recurve and compound archers will compete together under lights — a format never seen before in global archery.

Ram Charan, on his association, said, "Archery is a sport that represents discipline, focus, and resilience — values I deeply resonate with. I am proud to be associated with the Archery Premier League, which not only provides a world-class platform for Indian talent but also shines a global spotlight on the sport. I look forward to supporting this pioneering initiative and inspiring the next generation of athletes."

President of the Archery Association of India, Shri Arjun Munda, said, "The dream envisioned by us is the dream that has lived for many years in every young archer across India’s villages. With the Archery Premier League, we are confident of fulfilling these dreams, creating opportunities, and taking the sport to the next level in the country. Having Ram Charan as our Brand Ambassador further strengthens our mission, as his global influence will inspire countless young people to take an interest in archery."

Secretary General of AAI, Shri Virendra Sachdeva, added, "Inspired by the transformative impact of leagues in other sports, the Archery Premier League brings professional standards, greater visibility, and global competitiveness to Indian archery. This is not just a league; it’s a stepping stone towards India’s Olympic dream. Ram Charan’s presence will amplify the league’s visibility and connect archery with newer audiences worldwide."