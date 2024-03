East Coast Railway Serves Up DRM Cup Volleyball Tournament

Visakhapatnam: The East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA) in Waltair is spiking up for some action with the upcoming DRM Cup Volleyball Tournament. Mark your calendars for exciting matches from March 21 to 24, 2024, at the Waltair Railway Volleyball Ground in Visakhapatnam.

Tournament Highlights:

Unveiled by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad.

Eight teams competing in both Men's and Women's categories.

Men's Category Teams:

KIIT University (Bhubaneswar)

DB Club (Chennai)

East Coast Railway (Visakhapatnam)

Sports Authority of India (Yanam)

St. John's College (Chennai)

East Godavari

Srikakulam

Prakasam districts

Women's Category Teams:

KIIT University (Bhubaneswar)

Jeppiaar University (Chennai)

Chennai College (Chennai)

NBP Trust (Vijayawada)

Event Schedule:

March 21: Inaugural ceremony at the Railway Stadium.

March 21-24: Tournament matches.

March 24: Closing ceremony and prize distribution.