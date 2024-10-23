DJ Kiara Brings Girl Power to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

What happens when the world’s biggest women’s cricket event meets the powerful beats of one of the most exciting DJs? You get DJ Kiara—aka Khushboo Wadhwani—taking the stage at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai. This is girl power cranked up to eleven.

“I’ve always believed that music has no gender, no limits, no barriers. It’s a universal language that empowers, unites, and ignites passion,” says DJ Kiara. At just 26 years old, DJ Kiara is already a force to be reckoned with. Hailing from Surat, Gujarat, this self-taught wonder girl has climbed her way up the music industry since starting her career in 2018. With over 500 shows under her belt—including the title of official DJ for Team Gujarat Titans at the world’s biggest stadium—Kiara is proving that when women take the stage, they make sure the world listens.

And now, she’s the only female DJ to perform at the Women’s T20 World Cup. She set the tone at Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium, energizing the crowd before the matches began and during crucial moments like 4’s, 6’s, and wickets. “Between overs, my job is to entertain the crowd with high energy dance music. This opportunity isn’t just about playing music. It’s about showing women everywhere that we belong on the global stage. Whether you’re a female cricketer or a DJ, you can take up space and make an impact,” says DJ Kiara.

DJ Kiara transformed her love for music into a thriving career. Now, she’s making history, playing her pre-match sets and keeping the energy high during the matches—turning the stadium into a place where women lead