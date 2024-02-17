Chennai Blitz blaze through Hyderabad Black Hawks to get first win of the season

Chennai: Chennai Blitz picked up a dominant 16-14, 15-11, 15-7, win over the Hyderabad Black Hawks at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium to get off the mark in the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 on Saturday. Sameer was named the Player of the Match.

Coming into the game after a big loss in their first match, there was a change in Chennai Blitz' tactics, as the home side started involving their middle blockers more in the play. The pair of Akhin GS and Leandro Jose started posing a threat for Hyderabad Black Hawks. Playing their first game of the season, Hyderabad showcased early nerves, and made unforced errors, hurting their cause.