Chennai Blitz blaze through Hyderabad Black Hawks to get first win of the season
Chennai: Chennai Blitz picked up a dominant 16-14, 15-11, 15-7, win over the Hyderabad Black Hawks at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium to get off the mark in the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 on Saturday. Sameer was named the Player of the Match.
Coming into the game after a big loss in their first match, there was a change in Chennai Blitz' tactics, as the home side started involving their middle blockers more in the play. The pair of Akhin GS and Leandro Jose started posing a threat for Hyderabad Black Hawks. Playing their first game of the season, Hyderabad showcased early nerves, and made unforced errors, hurting their cause.
With skipper Ranjit Singh spreading his passing, Hyderabad found an opening. But Blitz' new signing Sameer proved his mettle and helped his side take control once again with powerful smashes. With Akhin controlling game for Chennai, Hyderabad tried to involve Stefan Kovacevic more into the play. But Chennai's aggressive play from the service line puzzled the Hawks.
As Chennai's middles continued to dominate late into the game, Hyderabad found not much going their way. Being miles ahead and having breathing room to take risks, Douglas Bueno continued to serve aggressively, maintaining pressure on the opposition. In a last-ditch effort to cover the deficit, the Hawks called for a Super Point, but an overhit spike proved to be expensive, and the Blitz earned a win in straight sets.
