Oscar Piastri Takes Blame For Crashing Out Before Home Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne: Shattered home hope Oscar Piastri took responsibility for a crash on his way to the grid that ruled him out of Sunday's Australian Grand Prix, saying he was "very disappointed".

The Australian, who qualified fifth fastest, hit the kerb at Turn 4 and spun into the concrete barriers.

It left his McLaren with the front right wheel hanging off and substantial bodywork damage, ending his hopes before the Melbourne race even began.

"It's a shame. Things like that shouldn't be happening anywhere, especially at my home race where it's obviously even more disappointing," he told reporters.

"We need to review fully what happened. I think... I got on the kerb a little bit.

"We had a couple of things going on but I think the first part I want to stress is that there is certainly a big element of it that was me," he added.

It meant Piastri's teammate Lando Norris was the only McLaren to start.

The world champion finished fifth behind Mercedes pair George Russell and Kimi Antonelli and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

"Not the first race of the season we had hoped for," McLaren said.

"Lots of learnings to take away before we reset ahead of a sprint weekend in China."

No Australian driver has won their home race since Alan Jones in 1980, but that was a non-championship race before Australia was added to the F1 calendar in 1985.