IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB Eden Gardens Weather Report
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an "orange alert" for Friday and Saturday in Kolkata
Kolkata: As defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders led by Ajinkya Rahane ready themselves to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens to commence the 2025 season of Indian Premier League (IPL), a rain threat looms large over the anticipated match on Saturday.
The Indian Meteorological Department's New Alipore office has issued an "orange alert" for Friday and Saturday, warning of thundersqualls, gusty winds, lightning, hailstorms, and moderate rainfall across several districts, including Kolkata.
"Thundersqualls with gusty winds, lightning, hailstorms, and light to moderate rainfall are likely in Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah on Friday," the IMD stated.
For Saturday, the forecast includes thunderstorms with gusty winds, lightning, and moderate rainfall in Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, and North and South 24 Parganas.
The match has a 7.30pm start, with the toss scheduled for 7pm.