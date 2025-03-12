One more back injury for Bumrah would be career-ender, says NZ veteran

One more injury at the same spot for India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would be a career ender, warned New Zealand veteran Shane Bond.



"If he has another injury in the same spot, that could be a career-ender, potentially, because I'm not sure you can have surgery on that spot again," Bond said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

He also opined that the transition between formats especially between T20 to Tests would be a challenge that has more potential for injuries.

Incidentally, Bond, who had a back surgery when he was 29, retired from all forms of cricket at 34.

While sounding optimistic that Bumrah would be just fine, he emphasised on workload management, especially having to play three matches a week during the IPL and then heading for a busy India schedule.

Bumrah, who walked out of the Sydney ground midway during the final match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy for scans, was missing action ever-since. The reason as stated initially as back spasms later turned out to be stress related injury.

The back problem had even kept him away from the all important ICC Champions Trophy squad despite being named in the preliminary side.

The 31-year-old pacer is currently going through rehab at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Reports claimed that Bumrah would miss the first leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but it is still uncertain whether he would join the Mumbai Indians camp at all.