Once Identified With Conflicts, Assam's BTR Now Known for Football Prowess of Youth: Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), once known for conflicts, is now identified by the football prowess of its youth.



He said the young football players from the area, who defeated hardships and challenges to shine on the field, have become an inspiration for others across the country.

Referring to the reinstating of peace in BTR during his monthly broadcast programme 'Mann ki Baat', Modi said, "Bodoland stands with a new identity in front of the nation. The energy in the youth and their confidence is most evident on the football field."

Mentioning the Bodoland CEM Cup, which is underway in BTR, he maintained that it is not just a tournament, "it has become a celebration of unity and hope".

Over 3,700 teams and nearly 70,000 players, a large number of them girls, are participating in it, he noted.

"These numbers tell the story of the transformation in Bodoland. Bodoland is now shining brighter in the sports map of the country," he added.

"There was a time when conflicts were Bodoland's identity. Opportunities were limited for the youth. But today, their eyes are filled with new dreams and their hearts are filled with courage to become self-reliant," he said.

The prime minister said football players from Bodoland are now earning recognition at higher levels, mentioning the likes of Halicharan Narzary, Durga Boro, Apurna Narzary and Manabir Basumatary.

He maintained these are not just names, but are the identity of this new generation that has taken Bodoland from the "field to the national stage".

"Many of them, trained with limited resources, paved their way through challenges, and today, their names are an inspiration to the younger lot," Modi added.

He also underscored the importance of concentrating on fitness and well-being to realise one's potential.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sharing the PM's broadcast clip on X, said, "The Bodoland CEM Cup -- unthinkable before in this area -- is a manifestation of how with the right leadership, the power of our youth can be harnessed to exploit talents instead of terror."

"In fact, the transformation of BTR from a hotbed of insurgency to a hotspot of tranquillity in last 5 years, is one of the finest examples of Adarniya Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi Ji's commitment towards the North East," Sarma added.

The Bodoland CEM Cup 1.0 kicked off across all five districts of BTR on June 15. It will feature 420 Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs) and will be held in four phases.

The event has a total budget of Rs 6.44 crore, with total prize money of Rs 72.55 lakh.