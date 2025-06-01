Olympic Medallist Lovlina Borgohain Set to Launch Her Boxing Academy in Guwahati

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain is set to launch her own academy, which will be inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Tuesday.



"This academy is more than just a training facility; it's a dream realised and a promise kept to myself and to the countless young boys and girls in Assam who dream of stepping into the ring," Borgohain said.

"With the Lovlina Boxing Academy, my deepest desire is to create a nurturing environment where aspiring athletes not only learn the art of boxing but also develop the resilience, discipline, and unwavering spirit needed to succeed," she added.

The Lovlina Boxing Academy is a testament to Borgohain's commitment to nurturing raw talent and providing them with world-class training and infrastructure.

It also marks a historic step in the development of sports and sporting infrastructure in the Northeast region of India.