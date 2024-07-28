Olympian loses wedding ring, wife calls him romantic

Gianmarco Tamberi, the Italian high jumper, who is also the flag bearer for their country at the Paris Olympics 2024 had announced to his wife and to the rest of the world that he lost their wedding ring but the reaction from her wife is not something you would expect.

The athlete lost his wedding ring in the Seine river during the athletes parade on Friday. He chose the popular Social Media platform 'Instagram' to reveal the sad news to his wife and wrote, "I'm Sorry my love, I'm So sorry. Too much water, too many kgs lost in the past few months or maybe the uncontrollable enthusiasm of what we were doing. probably all three things, just the fact that i heard it parade, i saw it fly.. I followed her with a glance until I saw her bouncing inside the boat."

He brought the poet inside him alive and continued writing, "A Glimmer of hope...But unfortunately the bounce was in the wrong direction and floating more than a thousand times in the air I saw her dive into the water like that was the only place she wanted to be. A few moments that lasted an eternity. But if it was meant to happen, if i'm really going to lose this faith, i couldn't imagine a better place it will stay forever in the riverbed of the city of love, flown away while i tried to carry the italian tricolour as high as possible during the opening ceremony of the most important sporting event of the world. If i had to invent an apology i would never have been this imaginative.``

Going furthur he said spoke of renewing their vows and wrote, "I think there might be a huge poetic side to yesterday's misdeed, and if you want, we'll throw yours into that river too, so they'll be together forever, and we'll have one more excuse to, like you've always asked, renew our vows and get married to new."

Hoping for a bigger gold he said, "I love you my love, May it be auspicious to come home with even bigger gold."

Reacting to the post his wife 'Chiara Bontempi Tamberi' commented, "Only you can turn something like this into a romantic."