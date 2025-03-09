 Top
Champions Trophy Final: Rohit equals Lara with 12th toss loss in row, NZ opts to bat

PTI
9 March 2025 2:31 PM IST

It was for the 12th time in a row that India captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss in an ODI

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, looks on as New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner speaks to the commentator after the toss prior to the start of the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Christopher Pike)

Dubai: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat against India in the Champions Trophy final here on Sunday.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Nathan Smith for injured Matt Henry, while India named an unchanged playing eleven.

It was for the 12th time in a row that India captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss in a One Day International (ODI) match. With this, the Indian skipper leveled West Indies' legendary captain Brain Lara in the list of consecutive toss losses.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.
New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Will O'Rourke.
