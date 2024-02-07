Don’t let naysayers stop you, says Aishwarya Pissay













India’s first and only athlete to win a world title in two-wheeler motorsport. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, the brave heart reveals what it takes to shine in the world of motorsport, predominantly dominated by male athletes.

Do you think there is a level playing field for men and women in motorsports?

In our country, we relate motorsports to men. But I think motorsports is more about skill and nothing else. And it's great that both male and female riders have been given equal opportunity, which actually would go on to show that motorcycle racing is not just about the gender, but about the skill.

What challenges have you faced in your journey so far?

I think motorsport being a very niche sport in our country, the visibility and understanding of the sport is so low that the biggest challenge is to be able to raise sponsors. Yes, I represent TVS factory racing, which is why I am able to win 11 national titles in both road racing and rally. I am also India's first world champion in racing. But the visibility that something like mine has to an Olympic or cricket is so different.









What made you choose an unconventional sport, given that it is yet to take off in this country?

Since the day I started this sport as a hobby, it gave me a sense of being alive. In India, we have been told how a woman should behave, what a woman should do and what a woman can do or cannot do. When I got into this sport, it was more about breaking all these barriers and being on the bike was a feeling of coming alive every single time. I think the adrenaline rush is why I kept going back. There is a beginning for every sport and I didn't have a lot of inspiration to look at for women in this sport. But I want to be able to aspire to inspire more for women to take up this sport.

Tell us about the toughest terrain you have navigated so far.

Besides the regulars, I have also done two formats of racing—road racing and cross country rallying. The latter is the most difficult part that I have done. The Morocco desert challenge which happens for 8 days across places covering 4,500 kms was the most challenging one.

What kind of training goes into this?

Training is not something that we do just before a race. It happens throughout the year—from physical fitness, skill training, mental fitness, nutrition—all these things are put in place. Before a race, we probably go there a month before to get acclimatized, to understand the terrain and how it works.

Given that this is a risky sport, have you ever had second thoughts about switching your profession

I have broken multiple bones and almost lost my life. The first one was breaking a collarbone and going on to win my first national championship to almost losing my life in my first debut at FIM Bajas World Cup and in the following year, I won the world cup in the same race to breaking my hands two years ago, I think accidents or obstacles are a part of any game. It's about how you can persevere and be able to not let them put you down and move forward and create history.













Did your family support your decision?

Right from the time I broke my collar bone or after any accidents for that matter, not once has my brother or mother stopped me from doing what I want. They have been a great support system. And there have been coaches and great ecosystems around me that have helped me come back stronger.

When you compete, do you feel the pressure of expectation since India's first and only athlete to win a world title in two-wheeler motorsport.

Not at all. Achievements are in the past. When I am at a race, it's to be able to finish the race that day. Achievements are part and parcel of you doing everything right. You cannot have the pressure of being the best going into another race. It's about giving your best and creating more like that.

How lucrative is this as a profession?

Not very when compared to other sports. It's a risky sport and despite the amount of effort that goes into it, one doesn't get the same amount of money or recognition because it doesn't have as much visibility as cricket or badminton because when I won the world cup was the same time when PV Sindhu won the world cup as well. But the Government still recognizes and gives Arjuna awards to athletes from that sport. But we also do the same thing—give our life and soul, to be able to bring laurels to our country.

Tell us about your future tournaments.

I am looking at participating in the Olympics along with the National championships in India, the E-xplorer World Cup.

What's your message to aspiring motorsport enthusiasts.

Making a career in any sport isn’t as rosy as it looks. But it is about putting in that 1% effort every single day to become a champion one day. If you have a mind to become a racer, don't let naysayers stop you.