NSL Luxe Presents Telangana Golconda Masters Returns for 11th Edition

Hyderabad: The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, today announced the NSL Luxe presents Telangana Golconda Masters 2025 which will be held at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) from September 23 – 26, 2025. The prize purse for the event is INR 1 crore.



The tournament which will witness participation by 123 golfers is supported by Presenting Partner NSL Luxe, Associate Partner Telangana Tourism, Hospitality Partner The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace and Host Venue Hyderabad Golf Association. The Government of Telangana has supported the event from its inception in 2015.

The top Indian professionals in the fray include Arjun Prasad, Udayan Mane, Shaurya Bhattacharya and Angad Chema, to name a few. The prominent foreign players in the field are Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italy’s Federico Zucchetti, Nepal’s Subash Tamang and Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based players including professionals Mohd Azhar, Vishesh Sharma, Rupinder Singh Gill and Rahul Malik as well as amateurs Tarun Ajay, T Rishab Singh and Saatvic Kumar Singh.

Sri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary (FAC) - Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture Department, Government of Telangana, said, “We are proud to be associated with the 11th edition of the Telangana Golconda Masters. As this tournament carries Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, is featured on the international golf calendar and will see participation from the top golfers of India and golfers from foreign countries as well, it will go a long way in bringing the spotlight on the immense potential for tourism in the state of Telangana. The magnificent Hyderabad Golf Club, set against the backdrop of the historic and world-famous Golconda Fort, serves as the ideal destination for golf tourism for international as well as domestic tourists. We are also proud to inform that Tourism Department, Government of Telangana is associated with this Tournament for many years and looks forward to this association in order to boost Golf Tourism in the state. I welcome all the participants and wish them all the best.”

Mr. B V K Raju, President, Hyderabad Golf Association, said, “We are honored to host the 11th edition of the prestigious Telangana Golconda Masters at the Hyderabad Golf Association. It is a proud moment for us to welcome some of the country’s finest golfing talent to our course. This tournament is a great opportunity for our members to witness top-tier competition and it also showcases our magnificent golf course to a global audience through the Live Telecast. We look forward to an exciting week of world-class golf.”

Mr. Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We’re excited to stage the 11th edition of the NSL Luxe Presents Telangana Golconda Masters, one of the most eagerly-awaited tournaments on the PGTI schedule every season. We thank NSL Luxe and Telangana Tourism for partnering with us and supporting our efforts in further elevating the stature of the event this year. We also extend our gratitude to Hyderabad Golf Association for hosting us this week. The HGA has been known to produce thrilling finishes over the years and with the strong field and brilliant course conditions we can expect another pulsating contest this time around.”

Promoted by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA), the 212-acre expanse provides an 18-hole, 6017-yard, par-70 layout that also features a floodlit driving range, a pro shop, a golf fitting shop, and training & practice facilities. A modern clubhouse with dining hall, lounge, open deck, change rooms, and trained staff is also in place.

The ‘Best Tourism Friendly Golf Course’ award bestowed on it by National Tourism, reiterates the pleasant experience that HGA provides. The Hyderabad Golf Club offers 18 challenging holes that bring players up close with the heritage and beauty of the Deccan hinterland - Golconda Fort and Naya Quila in particular.